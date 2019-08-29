Sanara MedTech Inc. Announces the Election of Dr. Kenneth Thorpe and Ms. Ann Beal Salamone to its Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCQB:SMTI).

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI), a provider of surgical and chronic wound care products dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today the election of Dr. Kenneth Thorpe and Ms. Ann Beal Salamone to Sanara's Board of Directors.

Kenneth E. Thorpe, Ph.D., is the Robert W. Woodruff Professor and Chair of the Department of Health Policy & Management, in the Rollins School of Public Health of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia. He was the Vanselow Professor of Health Policy and Director, Institute for Health Services Research at Tulane University. He was previously Professor of Health Policy and Administration at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; an Associate Professor and Director of the Program on Health Care Financing and Insurance at the Harvard University School of Public Health and Assistant Professor of Public Policy and Public Health at Columbia University. Dr. Thorpe has also held Visiting Faculty positions at Pepperdine University and Duke University. Dr. Thorpe was Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 1993 to 1995 during the Clinton Administration.

Dr. Thorpe has authored and co-authored over 120 articles, book chapters and books and is a frequent national presenter on issues of health care financing, insurance and health care reform at health care conferences, television and the media

Dr. Thorpe is chairman, Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease, an international coalition of over 80 groups focused on highlighting the key role that chronic disease plays in the growth in healthcare spending, and the high rates of morbidity and mortality. He is a member of the Better Medicare Alliance, a non-partisan organization focused on identifying long-term reforms that would make the program more efficient and improve the quality of care provided to beneficiaries.

Ann Beal Salamone, M.S., who has focused on wound care since 1986, is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and The Academy of Medicine, Engineering & Science of Texas (TAMEST). She has developed products for electronics, water purification, personal care and healthcare and has invested in and served on the boards for several entrepreneurial companies as well as co-founded six companies. She is a co-founder of Rochal Industries LLC based in San Antonio, Texas, and one of the principal inventors of Rochal's liquid bandages, antimicrobial compositions and skin regeneration products for burn and wound treatment.

Ms. Salamone holds more than 100 patents and patent applications. She is a past Chairman of the American Chemical Society, Division of Polymer Chemistry (8,000 members) and founder of the Intersociety Polymer Education Council with over 600,000 K-12 science teachers' trainings to date. She has served on several National Institute of Health Small Business Innovation Research grant review panels.

Ms. Salamone is an Inaugural Fellow of the American Chemical Society and a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, recipient of the 2002 Crystal Slipper Award "Executive Woman of the Year", 2011 Healthcare Businesswomen's Association LEAD Award, and the prestigious 2019 Society for Biomaterials Technology Innovation and Development Award. She is a member of the University of Texas at San Antonio Biomedical Engineering Advisory Board, Vice Chair of BioMed SA, and TAMEST O'Donnell Technology Innovation Award Chair.

Mr. Ron Nixon, Sanara's Executive Chairman and the Founder and Managing Partner of The Catalyst Group stated, "Ken and Ann are outstanding additions to our board. Over the past five years, the Catalyst Group and Rochal Industries have worked to identify and develop disruptive technologies in the surgical and wound care industries. Investing in Sanara has served as an outstanding platform to assemble a first-class management team, as well as to bring together high-potential distribution channel partners for Sanara's innovative products. Ken and Ann represent an important next step in Sanara's growth plans. With Ken's deep understanding of healthcare policy and economics and Ann's strong background in research/development and commercialization they add key expertise in two critical areas for our continued success."

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

With our focus on improving patient outcomes through evidence-based healing solutions, Sanara MedTech Inc. markets and distributes wound and skincare products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and all post-acute care settings. We are constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that produce efficacious outcomes at a lower overall cost. Our products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara MedTech markets and distributes CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen to the surgical markets as well as the following products to the wound care market: BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, HYCOL Hydrolyzed Collagen, and PULSAR II Advanced Wound Irrigation (AWI). In addition, Sanara is actively seeking to expand within its six focus areas of wound and skincare for the acute, post-acute, and surgical markets. The focus areas are debridement, biofilm removal, hydrolyzed collagen, advanced biologics, negative pressure wound therapy adjunct products, and the oxygen delivery system segment of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit SanaraMedTech.com.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from new products in development and any other statements not constituting historical facts are "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's operations, current and future performance and financial condition. These items involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties such as product demand, market and customer acceptance, the effect of economic conditions, competition, pricing, the ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions, and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties detailed in the Company's SEC filings, which could cause the Company's actual operating results, performance or business plans or prospects to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect the future circumstances or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Callon Nichols, Director of Investor Relations

713-826-0524

CNichols@sanaramedtech.com

SOURCE: Sanara MedTech Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557888/Sanara-MedTech-Inc-Announces-the-Election-of-Dr-Kenneth-Thorpe-and-Ms-Ann-Beal-Salamone-to-its-Board-of-Directors