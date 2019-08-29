Corbion Adds Organic Options to Vinegar Portfolio

New Verdad Organic Vinegars and in-house production capabilities further the company's commitment to nature-inspired innovation.

With organic foods averaging double-digit growth over the last five years, Corbion is expanding its portfolio of vinegar-based solutions with the addition of three new vinegar products formulated for organic or GMO-free processed meats. All are certified for use in North and South American markets for organic processing, helping meat processors create products that appeal to today's consumers. These organic vinegars extend product shelf life, provide effective Listeria control for up to 120 days and have no impact on flavor or color.

Verdad PC300 Organic Vinegar is buffered with potassium carbonate, a common drinking water treatment, so it contributes no sodium to the end product. Verdad SB300 Organic Vinegar is buffered with a familiar kitchen cupboard ingredient, baking soda, and contributes little sodium to the end product. Verdad OV300 Organic Vinegar delivers a low cost solution that contributes no sodium to the end application. Target applications for these products include turkey breast, chicken cuts or strips, ham, cooked and fresh sausages, beef or pork pot roast, roast beef, and enhanced beef or pork.

"Vinegar-based solutions leverage natural fermentation processes to help the industry answer the growing demand for products with simpler labeling," said David Charest, Vice President-Meat Industry at Corbion. "Our new organic solutions respond to a dimension of the clean-label market that just keeps growing.

These new organic products become part of the company's broad portfolio of innovative solutions for food manufacturers based on vinegars, ferments, enzymes, algae and plant extracts.

Background information:

Corbion is the global market leader in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, and a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins and algae ingredients. We develop sustainable ingredient solutions to improve the quality of life for people today and for future generations. For over 100 years, we have been uncompromising in our commitment to safety, quality, innovation and performance. Drawing on our deep application and product knowledge, we work side-by-side with customers to make our cutting edge technologies work for them. Our solutions help differentiate products in markets such as food, home & personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2018, Corbion generated annual sales of € 897.2 million and had a workforce of 2,040 FTE. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: www.corbion.com

