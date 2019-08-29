Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 852437 ISIN: GA0000121459 Ticker-Symbol: RZW 
Tradegate
26.08.19
09:17 Uhr
136,50 Euro
+1,50
+1,11 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL GABON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL GABON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,50
138,00
19:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL GABON
TOTAL GABON SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOTAL GABON SA136,50+1,11 %