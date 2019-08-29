Web Presence: Robert McDougal Launches New Learning Center in Costa Mesa, CA, for Non-Native English Speakers

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Expert ESL and ELL instructor Robert Bouton McDougal recently launched a learning center in Costa Mesa, CA, for non-native English speakers. The Robert McDougal English Language Institute will focus specifically on adult learners who need flexible schedules.

Students at Robert McDougal's new English language tutoring center, which hosted its first open house on Jul. 15, 2019, will typically range in age from 20 to 60. To accommodate adult learners with busy work schedules, families, and home responsibilities, classes will be available in the early mornings and into the evenings on both weekdays and weekends. All-day intensives will be available during the summer and holiday months for exchange students, visiting college students, and other non-native English speakers who want to learn the language as quickly as possible.

Fall classes, from weekday beginner intensives to grammar and writing workshops, one-day seminars on specific word groups, and more challenging courses for advanced beginners and intermediates, are already starting to fill up. Tutors have been handpicked by Robert McDougal for their experience, warmth, and rigor. All are certified in ESL instruction by widely respected entities.

As a longtime curriculum developer, Robert McDougal is well-versed in crafting ESL coursework that helps students of all ages absorb information quickly. Classes will be interactive, with plenty of small-group breakout sessions, homework help hours, and games to make learning fun and accessible. Students at the Robert McDougal English Language Institute will also have access to an onsite library with job search resources, college application materials, and more.

Robert Bouton McDougal is an expert ESL/ELL instructor and curriculum writer with over a decade of education and industry experience under his belt. He has been teaching non-native English speakers in the Costa Mesa area for years, as well as Greater Southern California.

Robert McDougal's teaching experience ranges from small group and one-on-one tutoring to classroom instruction for up to 50 students at a time. His bachelor's and master's degrees in English language learning inform his teaching, as do his TESOL certification and his years spent in Central America with native Spanish speakers. McDougal specializes in catering to the educational needs of adults with learning disabilities and/or little to no background in English. He has taken hundreds of students from rudimentary English to total fluency during his years as an instructor.

For more information about the newly formed English language learning center, contact the Robert McDougal English Language Institute for a free tour. Your initial consultation is free.

