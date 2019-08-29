Howard Safe & Lock Co. Gets Affiliated To Texas Burglar and Fire Alarm Association

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Howard Safe & Lock Co., one of the expert locksmiths based in Houston, Texas, recently got affiliated to Texas Burglar and Fire Alarm Association. This is big a feather in the company's hat and this accreditation is surely a big milestone in its journey. The Houston 24-hour locksmith business has been credited with providing premium services to the inhabitants of the Houston community with fair and competitive flat-rate quotes. That obviously has accentuated its prospects in the industry and has helped them attract more customers.

The locksmith business in Houston, Texas, has been in this field since 1946 and it has been a long journey so far. They are open 24 hours and clients can approach them at any time they want. Discussing about what other factors have catapulted them to the top, a senior manager exclaimed, "Our team of experts, of course! That's what we take great pride in. They are competent to provide direct, on-the-spot locksmith services to our customers. There has never been a situation when they had to return without success. After our customer service receives a call, our technicians are informed of the case and they don't waste a minute before heading out to help."

"This recognition is a big shot in the arm for us. This is the reason why we have always stuck to our affordable rates. As a locksmith Houston Heights service provider, we would never want to disappoint any customer and we don't anyone to return without a solution. We never said we are the best as we have proved that by our actions and by shouldering the responsibilities of being one of the finest locksmith services providers in Houston", he added.

Liran Vidal, the CEO was heard saying, "The recent accreditation has surely charged us up. The Texas Burglar and Fire Alarm Association is one of the esteemed organizations in the whole of Texas and when we received a letter from them regarding the recent developments, we couldn't hide our joy. The management and the skilled technicians know that these sorts of achievements are always necessary to boost our confidence."

About the Company

Howard Safe & Lock Co. is one of the finest locksmith services providers, based in Houston, TX

To know more, visit: https://howardsafeandlock.com/

Full Address: 826 E 14th St, Houston, TX. 77009

Contact:

Liran Vidal

Phone: (713) 869-0581

Email Address: service@howardsafeandlock.com

SOURCE: Howard Safe & Lock Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557917/Howard-Safe-Lock-Co-Gets-Affiliated-To-Texas-Burglar-and-Fire-Alarm-Association