Patriot Scientific Corporation Files Annual Report

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTC PINK:PTSC) today announced it has filed its Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the annual period ended May 31, 2019. The Report can be found on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/searchedgar/companysearch.html.

About Patriot Scientific Corporation

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Patriot Scientific Corporation is the co-owner of the Moore Microprocessor Patent Portfolio. For more information on PTSC, visit www.ptsc.com.

About the MMP Portfolio

The MMP Portfolio includes US patents as well as their European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable higher performance and lower cost designs essential to consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones and portable music players to communications infrastructure, medical equipment and automobiles.

