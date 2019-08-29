Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Results

IRVINE, CA, / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2019.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $756,000, or 12%, to $7.0 million from $6.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to increased medical device sales and repair revenue generated from our largest customer of a product used in orthopedic surgical applications. Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $153,000, or 6%, to $2.5 million from $2.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in gross margin is due to better absorption of our fixed costs due to higher sales volumes, as well as manufacturing efficiencies derived this fiscal year from higher volumes and continued investment in new machinery.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 decreased 27% to $1.4 million from $1.9 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter, due primarily to the prior year impairment of our entire $800,000 investment in Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. ("Monogram") offset by increased expenditures of $61,000 in selling expenses and $97,000 in research and development costs to support our continued efforts to further grow our business, as well as an increase of $148,000 in general and administrative expenses due to increased bonus accruals.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by $720,000, to $888,000, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $168,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the corresponding quarter in 2018.

Year Ended June 30, 2019

Net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 increased $4.7 million, or 21%, to $27.2 million from $22.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, due primarily to increases in medical device revenues. Specifically, our largest customer accounted for an increase of $4.6 million in revenue during fiscal 2019.

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.8 million, or 23%, to $9.8 million compared to $7.9 million for fiscal 2018, due to increased revenues and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 decreased 14% to $4.8 million from $5.6 million in the prior fiscal year, due in part to the prior year impairment charges related to our Monogram investment as well as our Fineline Molds division, which we sold in May 2018.

Net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 was $4.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for fiscal 2018.

Although the Company has released its earnings prior to the filing of its annual Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are able to do this because we are a non-accelerated filer and as a result have more time to do so at fiscal year-end. During our quarterly reporting periods we anticipate that our earnings releases will continue to be released at the same time as our Form 10-Q's are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We anticipate filing our Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 12, 2019.

CEO Comments

Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our fiscal 2019 results, especially our fourth quarter sales which is a record for the Company. We will focus our fiscal 2020 efforts on additional organic sales growth and continue our efforts to pursue our product roadmap."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered, and electric multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, spine, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include "forward-looking statements" within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,742 $ 5,188 Investments 2,649 2,220 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $14 at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. 4,100 2,955 Deferred costs 430 32 Notes receivable - 1,176 Inventory 6,239 4,393 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 623 269 Total current assets 21,783 16,233 Plant, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 2,726 1,755 Intangibles, net 129 140 Deferred income taxes, net 260 1,678 Investments 582 - Notes receivable, net of current portion - 43 Other assets 40 68 Total assets $ 25,520 $ 19,917 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,996 $ 1,083 Accrued liabilities 1,437 1,266 Deferred revenue 215 31 Note payable and capital lease obligations 622 35 Total current liabilities 4,270 2,415 Non-current liabilities: Deferred rent 146 97 Income taxes payable 162 123 Notes and capital lease payable, net of current portion 3,934 6 Total non-current liabilities 4,242 226 Total liabilities 8,512 2,641 Commitments and Contingencies: Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 4,039,491 and 4,331,089 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 15,815 19,835 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (549 ) (153 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,742 (2,406 ) Total shareholders' equity 17,008 17,276 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,520 $ 19,917

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, (Unaudited) Years Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 7,003 $ 6,247 $ 27,172 $ 22,465 Cost of sales 4,461 3,858 17,392 14,522 Gross profit 2,542 2,389 9,780 7,943 Operating (income) expenses: Selling expenses 162 101 415 358 General and administrative expenses 654 506 2,492 2,287 Asset impairment charges - 800 - 1,029 Gain from disposal of equipment - - (7 ) (16 ) Research and development costs 545 448 1,882 1,893 Total operating expenses 1,361 1,855 4,782 5,551 Operating profit 1,181 534 4,998 2,392 Interest expense (65 ) (1 ) (220 ) (7 ) Other income 10 - 45 - Gain in sale of investments - - 356 - Interest and dividend income 42 59 268 225 Income before income taxes 1,168 592 5,447 2,610 Income tax expense 280 424 1,299 989 Net income $ 888 $ 168 $ 4,148 $ 1,621 Basic & Diluted income per share: Basic net income per share $ 0.22 $ 0.04 $ 0.99 $ 0.38 Diluted net income per share $ 0.21 $ 0.04 $ 0.97 $ 0.37 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 4,098,450 4,349,487 4,192,365 4,304,602 Diluted 4,204,365 4,389,268 4,298,332 4,344,765

PRO-DEX, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Years Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 4,148 $ 1,621 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 438 557 Gain on sale of investments (356 ) - Gain on sale or disposal of equipment (7 ) (16 ) Amortization of loan fees 7 - Asset impairment charges - 1,029 Share-based compensation 37 194 Deferred income taxes 1,418 391 Bad debt expense (recovery) (14 ) 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,131 ) 569 Deferred costs (398 ) (19 ) Assets held for sale - 31 Inventory (1,846 ) (1,309 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (326 ) (45 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and deferred rent 1,133 (57 ) Deferred revenue 184 13 Income taxes payable 39 123 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,326 3,096 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (1,387 ) (923 ) Purchase of notes receivable - (350 ) Investment in Loan Participation - (1,150 ) Proceeds from dividend reclassified as return of principal 23 - Proceeds from sale of equipment 7 30 Proceeds from collection of notes receivable 1,219 - Proceeds from sale of investments 1,905 - Increase in intangibles (11 ) (11 ) Purchase of investments (2,978 ) (1,711 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,222 ) (4,115 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on capital lease and note payable (433 ) (78 ) Proceeds from shares issued under ATM - 2,262 Borrowing from Minnesota Bank & Trust, net of loan origination fees 4,940 - Repurchases of common stock (3,984 ) (220 ) Payments of employee taxes on net issuance of common stock (101 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP contributions 28 38 Net cash provided by financing activities 450 2,002 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,554 983 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5,188 4,205 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 7,742 $ 5,188

Contact:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557781/Pro-Dex-Inc-Announces-Fiscal-2019-Fourth-Quarter-And-Full-Year-Results