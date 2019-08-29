Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 29.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 784598 ISIN: US04010E1091 Ticker-Symbol: 1AW 
Frankfurt
29.08.19
08:00 Uhr
35,160 Euro
+0,400
+1,15 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGAN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,330
36,045
22:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARGAN
ARGAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARGAN INC35,160+1,15 %