Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Closes Financing

BRIDGEWATER, NS / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its financing. The Company has issued 5,225,000 units at $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $261,250. Each unit consisted of one common share and one, full, two-year warrant, exercisable at $0.075 into one common share. All units acquired pursuant to the private placement, and shares which may be acquired upon the exercise of the warrants, are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. A finder's fee of $625 was paid to Ken MacLeod.

A portion of this Private Placement constitutes a Related Party Transaction. The Company is relying on the exemption from Related Party Transaction minority vote and valuation requirements on the basis of exemptions set out in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Issuer.

Net proceeds will be used to conduct due diligence and exploration activities, and for general corporate and administrative requirements.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino de Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire 100% of the advanced Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

