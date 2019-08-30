Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 157484 ISIN: US20030N1019 Ticker-Symbol: CTP2 
Tradegate
29.08.19
20:14 Uhr
40,200 Euro
+0,685
+1,73 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,790
40,110
29.08.
39,875
40,000
29.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMCAST CORPORATION40,200+1,73 %