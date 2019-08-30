Drives Efficiency and Quality Control Workflows

GrayMeta, an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets, announced today the integration of its Iris Media Platform by Sky UK across their ultra-high definition (UHD) content workflows to drive quality control.

Sky UK, a British broadcaster, is now using the GrayMeta Iris Media Platform for all their UHD, HDR and IMF content workflows. Sky QC operators are now able to monitor the technical metadata and quickly produce an audio loudness analysis with ease. Using environmental profiles and templates, Sky has been able to remove the need for a QC operator to manually comb through lines of technical data for comparison of in-house or external requirements. Iris can also improve collaboration across QC teams, removing inefficiencies and costs, while reducing time to QC.

"GrayMeta has helped us handle the complexities of IMF with ease and validate important HDR metadata. The reference player is used to drive quality control through our supply chain and provides us the confidence that our viewers are getting the best experience when they watch our UHD content," says Ashley Ross, Technical Operations Manager at Sky.

The GrayMeta Iris Media Platform is an enterprise media playback and QC solution with open API's which enables broadcasters, studios and content owners to quickly and accurately collaborate and deliver content through the content life cycle, which drives time and cost efficiencies for customers. It delivers true reference playback of complex IMF packages and other computationally heavy files in both SDR and HDR formats.

Matt Eaton, Managing Director of GrayMeta, said, "It's been great working with Sky to understand how our Iris Media Platform could integrate into their supply chain using our API's, which now helps their QC teams ensure UHD and IMF content is being delivered at optimum quality. Iris has helped automate some of the manual QC operations, allowing the team more time to address other elements of their role."

The GrayMeta Iris Media Platform is used by leading content owners, studios, and broadcasters around the world, and has become the trusted standard for accuracy and efficiency through the media supply chain.

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta is an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets. GrayMeta provides the ability to create, extract and store intelligent metadata, turning unstructured data into valuable assets, and delivers media workflow efficiencies through the supply chain with workflow, collaboration, and quality control tools.

For more information about GrayMeta, visit https://www.graymeta.com.

