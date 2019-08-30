BOYA Piano: Young Pianist Champion Oliver Chen Donates His Prize

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Oliver Chen, son of the Chinese philanthropist Guangbiao Chen, won the Outstanding Performance Award in the final round of 2019 Zhengzhou BOYA Piano Festival in Henan Province,China.

This is another outstanding young pianist award that Oliver won at the festival after winning the Best Music Award at the Maria Hettero International Piano Competition in Spain last month. Oliver's piano talent was discovered and nurtured by the world's most famous pianist and educator, Lang Lang, who performed many performances with Oliver.

Oliver has won a series of awards from outstanding pianists in his teens. In 2012, he stood out as the champion in the Singapore International Piano Competition and the Shanghai Young Talent International Piano Competition. In 2014, he won the first place in the Golden Sunflower Cup Piano Competition, China's Best Voice Piano Competition and the 3rd Little Jasmine Cup Piano Competition. In the next few years he witnessed his awards in the Italian and Steinway piano competitions.

The BOYA Piano Festival was established in 2015 and is held annually in major cities in China. Each year, 4,000 of the 100,000 candidates from more than 200 cities participate in the finals.

Even more impressive is that Oliver announced at the awards ceremony that he will donate his prize, a high-quality piano, to the school board of Muli County, Sichuan Province, a poor mountainous area in southwestern China. During the holidays, he also volunteered to teach piano in elementary school.

