The global methyl methacrylate adhesives market size is poised to grow by USD 459.2 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the better performance and characteristics of methyl methacrylate adhesives. In addition, the increasing demand from developing countries is anticipated to further boost the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market.

The preference for methyl methacrylate (MMA) adhesives over other adhesives has increased significantly in various applications across several end-user industries including marine, transportation, and construction. This is mainly due to their characteristics such as high bond strength, better impact resistance, and ease of use. The polymers of methyl methacrylate adhesives exhibit high crosslinking at room temperature which enhances its chemical resistance and strength. Thus, the better performance and characteristics of methyl methacrylate adhesives are expected to further fuel the growth of the market.

Five Major Companies in the Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market:

3M

3M is one of the most popular companies in the world which operates businesses under various segments including industrial, safety and graphics, healthcare, electronics and energy, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company's key offerings in the market include methyl methacrylate adhesives for marine, automobile, electric, and electronic applications. They also offer 3M Scotch-Weld Acrylic Adhesive DP820 and 3M Scotch-Weld Structural Plastic Adhesive DP8005 for HVAC appliances and specialty vehicles.

Arkema

Arkema operates under four segments, namely high-performance materials, industrial specialties, coating solutions, and corporate. The company's subsidiary, Bostik, offers methyl methacrylate adhesives. The company offers SSAF30 15 SA, SAF30 60 SA, and SAF30 45 SA methyl methacrylate adhesives for marine, automobile, general assembly, and other applications.

H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Americas adhesives, EIMEA, Asia pacific, engineering adhesives, construction products, and Royal Adhesives. The company mainly offers methyl methacrylate adhesives through its subsidiary, Royal Adhesives Sealants.

Henkel

Henkel offers a comprehensive range of adhesives for packaging, transportation, construction, electronics, and other applications. Some of the methyl methacrylate adhesives offered by the company include LOCTITE AA H8700 and LOCTITE AA H3300.

Huntsman International

Huntsman International operates businesses under various segments, namely polyurethanes, performance products, advanced materials, textile effects, and corporate and eliminations. The company offers methyl methacrylate under the subsidiary Araldite. Araldite 2021 is one of the methyl methacrylate adhesives offered by the company for wind assembly operation, and automobile applications.

Technavio has segmented the methyl methacrylate adhesives marketbased on the end-user and region.

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Automotive and transportation

Construction

Marine

Others

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

