Honkarakenne Oyj: Finland's largest log-made day care centre was opened in Espoo

Finland's largest log-made day care centre was opened in Espoo

PRESS RELEASE 30.9.2019 at 9:00

Pilke päiväkodit Oy opened Pilke Siru, a science-based day care centre in Lintuvaara, Espoo in August. With a floor area of over 1500 m2 and 170 children, the day care centre is Finland's largest log-made day care centre. This autumn Pilke päiväkodit have a total of 11 log-made day care centres all over Finland. There are three Finnish operators behind the log-made day care centres, Pilke päiväkodit, Honkarakenne and Mediset Hoivarakentajat.

The day care centre in Siru has 170 places for children aged 0-5. The science-based day care playgrounds are built to attract and inspire exploration and experimentation. The centre includes, among other things, a research playroom where little professors can carry out their research using pipettes, loupes, test tubes and magnifying glasses, and a separate sensory room.

The two-storey log-built day care centre is the answer to the rapidly growing demand for nursery facilities for children with clean indoor air. In the ecological log nursery, children enjoy the fresh indoor air, pleasant acoustics and the relaxed and peaceful atmosphere of solid wood.

"It is great to have more log-built day care centres in the Helsinki metropolitan area, as they have attracted a lot of interest. In our log day care units, for example, the sound insulation and air quality are very noticeable," says Johanna Raski-Pitkänen, Regional Director of Pilke päiväkodit Oy.

While constructing, Pilke päiväkodit aim to take into account the principles of sustainable development and healthy construction. The day care centres are made particularly with a focus on high-quality ventilation. The intelligently controlled ventilation systems measure air quality in real time and adjust it according to room uses and needs.

The modern log building is made from Honkarakenne's unsettling log and has a Zero Corner-solution. Honkarakenne has provided and erected the day care centre's log frame and the overall responsibility contractor for the project is Mediset Hoivarakentajat, a company specializing in high-quality care construction.

"The log is a natural, moisture-proof and antibacterial building material. It has also been shown to have stress-reducing effects. We are delighted to be involved in providing high-quality, healthy growth environments for children," says Markus Saarelainen, Project Sales Manager at Honkarakenne.

Address: Pilke day care centre Siru, Lintukorpi 16, 02660 Espoo, Finland

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological detached houses, holiday homes and public buildings made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka brand. The company has delivered 85,000 buildings to over 50 countries. The house packages are manufactured in Finland and the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2018, Honkarakenne Group's revenue was EUR 48.9 million, of which exports accounted for 37%. www.honka.com

Pilke päiväkodit Oy is a Finnish early childhood education company, which has 128 day care centres all over Finland. Siru is the first science-based day care centre in Espoo, Finland, where Pilke already has 17 day care centres. Pilke also organizes elementary school afternoon activities with 24 schools and other club activities. Over 9,000 children play and grow at the Pilke day care centres and afternoon clubs, and Pilke employs approximately 1,450 early childhood education professionals. The quality promise of Pilke päiväkodit is - best education for children! www.pilkepaivakodit.fi