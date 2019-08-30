Tara Doyle started her career in the solar energy industry more than 15 years ago, and today serves as the chief commercial officer at PVEL, which claims to be one of the first testing laboratories to focus on bankability for the downstream PV buyer community. The lab serves developers, financiers, O&M companies, asset owners, and insurers.From August pv magazine pv magazine: PVEL initially started as a testing lab, was acquired by DNV GL, and then this year, spun off from DNV GL again. Can you talk about the evolution of the company and the recent spinoff? Tara Doyle: We think of it as the chapters ...

