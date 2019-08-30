Bitsdaq latest IEO - Colletrix concludes successfully!

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Bitsdaq Exchange has successfully completed the IEO of Colletrix (CIPX) on August 30, 2019 (UTC+8). The IEO was oversubscribed by 150% immediately, raising a total of 450,000 USDT instead of the original allocation of 300,000 USDT. Colletrix will officially start trading in early September, followed by a campaign to give back to the community and supporters.

Colletrix has just completed a raise of 2 million USDT through private placement earlier this month. The total supply of CIPX tokens is 20,000,000,000, of which 120,000,000 CIPX is allocated for raising 300,000 USDT through the IEO. 30%,30% and 40% of the token are unlocked immediately, 1 month later and 3 months later respectively.

It is understood that Colletrix is backed by a talented team from UNDONE, Animoca Brands, Future Arena, Bitwork Accelerator and other notable teams. Colletric aims to provide eternal value and protection to the Intellectual Property (IP) owner through tokenisation. This groundbreaking approach will revolutionise the ownership of IP, and strengthen the confidence of sellers and consumers about the authenticity of the product. UNDONE will bring its merchandising expertise to showcase the benefits of blockchain technology for merchandise products; Animoca will introduce its vast and famous portfolio of character IPs with their sizable fan base and gamification elements; while Future Arena will leverage its strong portfolio of sports/entertainment IPs. By leveraging all their strengths, Colletrix will be able to create a vibrant ecosystem of IP creation, trading and physical merchandising using blockchain technology.

Since the official launch of Bitsdaq Launchpad, Bitsdaq has received applications from hundreds of projects around the world. Colletrix stood out as the best project after a thorough review of all the applications.

Ricky Ng, founder and CEO of Bitsdaq, said Colletrix IEO follows BQQQ IEO as another successful project assisted by Bitsdaq Launchpad, and that Bitsdaq would continue to provide more projects with a better way to conduct IEO:

He says, "We are pleased to see the success of Colletrix IEO, and will continue to help high-quality projects to grow and develop their application scenarios. This helps to provide projects worth investors' attention too! We hope to create a relatively stable secondary trading market for users.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a broader selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

