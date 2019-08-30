Nekojarashi Inc. (hereinafter, "Nekojarashi"), a leading major collaborative cloud storage provider for broadcasting, media and creative industries in Japan, and Morpho, Inc. (hereinafter, "Morpho"), a global leader in video image processing solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) imaging solutions, will be showcasing "Setaria.cloud", a cloud video transcoding and processing service at this year's largest show in Europe for media, entertainment, and technology, IBC2019

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005056/en/

Setaria.cloud Top Page (Graphic: Business Wire)

Among the new additions since Setaria.cloud's release on February 2019, Nekojarashi is happy to announce that Apple ProRes (decode) will be officially supported in Setaria.cloud after today's update. Furthermore, exclusive to IBC2019, the upcoming new Transcode Workflow will be shown for the first time as a Beta Version where visitors will be able to get a chance for a direct first-hand experience.

Transcode Workflow is a new upcoming feature offered on Setaria.cloud that allows easy, workflow-based multi video transcoding from a single master into delivery formats used by major streaming services with just a few clicks. Efficient, and easy to use workflows are vital in broadcasting and media industries as it enables them to further optimize their video processing flow which ultimately affects time and cost.

To promote better usage flexibility, Setaria.cloud has also recently released an API documentation which can be found at https://docs.setaria.cloud. The publicly exposed API of Setaria.cloud API Gateway allows secure integration for automation as an alternative usage to its user-friendly GUI-based web browser version. Virtually all major features are available via API (usage tracking, high speed transcoding, processing, etc.). Some example projected use cases are such as when a locally developed application would like to integrate features from Setaria.cloud to allow easy feature expansion, or a script within an existing video processing flow to automatically transcode or process videos.

About IBC2019

IBC is one of the largest events for media, entertainment, and technology in Europe. Every year, the show introduces new equipment and services related to media and technology, as well as hosting innovative talks and conferences during the event.

Official website: https://show.ibc.org/

Date: September 13th 17th, 2019

Venue: RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre

Booth No.: Hall 5 C67

About Setaria.cloud

"Setaria.cloud" is an efficient and high-performance cloud video transcoding and processing service developed by Nekojarashi,available and accessible 24/7 worldwide with just a web browser or via Setaria.cloud API Gateway. Hosted on AWS, Setaria.cloud offers easy access for users to consistent and powerful resources on the cloud without the need of powerful machines. Furthermore, the platform boasts Morpho's state-of-the-art video processing technologies to improve and process overall video quality while transcoding.

1 Video Transcoding

Transcode to and from popular video codecs such as H.264, H.265, and etc. as well as broadcasting codecs like ProRes, Avid DNxHD, XAVC, and XDCAM.

2 Video Processing

Super-resolution Frame Interpolation De-noise Texture Preserving De-noise Wide Dynamic Range Correction Stabilization Hyperlapse Slow Motion De-flash De-flicker

3 Glimpse

Glimpse is a feature that allows you to have 5-seconds preview before you start processing your video, and a real-time side-by-side preview during the processing. This allows you to have a "glimpse" at how user's video will look without having to wait for the completed result.

4 External Cloud Storage Integration

Setaria.cloud allows storage integration with Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Alibaba Cloud OSS for much easier asset management and access. More public storages are scheduled to be released at a future date.

New Revised Pricing Structure (2019/8/1)

Existing Plans Revised Plan Basic Pro Business Pay-as-you-go Monthly Fee $249.99 $749.99 $1,999 Processing Quota*1 60 mins 300 mins 1,200 mins $1.99 min Storage Limit 100 GB 500 GB 1 TB $0.20 GB*2 Download Quota 100 GB 500 GB 1 TB $0.20 GB Team Members 10 Unlimited Unlimited 100*3

*1 In the revised plan, there will be no quota (limit) where the fees are now calculated based on per minute input video's length basis, regardless of the number of processing features being applied at the same time. All currencies are in USD.

*2 Storage fees per GB are tallied and billed on every first day of the month 00:00 Japan Time (GMT +9).

*3 Extra $10.00 will be charged every month for each additional member in a team exceeding 100.

About Nekojarashi Inc.

Since 2006, Nekojarashi is specialized in cloud services development, particularly in cloud storage. Striving under the company's mission "Driving people's creativity through the cloud", Nekojarashi released a collaborative cloud storage and workspace service for broadcasting, media and creative industries called JECTOR in 2014 and has since become renowned in Japan. Beginning 2016, Nekojarashi began invested interest in cloud video transcoding.

For more information, visit https://www.nekojarashi.com/en

About Morpho, Inc.

Established in 2004, Morpho is a research and development-led company in image processing technology. It has globally expanded its advanced image processing technology as embedded software, for domestic and overseas customers centered on the smartphone market, broadcasting stations and post productions. It has also provided image recognition technology utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI), collecting image information captured by cameras into devices and clouds and analyzing it, for fields such as automotive devices, factory automation, and medical care. Morpho will provide broad support, making a wide range of innovations happen with its imaging technology and Deep Learning technology.

For more information, visit https://www.morphoinc.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005056/en/

Contacts:

Nekojarashi Inc.

Ran Hiasa

+81 3-6234-9434

setaria@nekojarashi.com

Morpho, Inc.

Yoko Ono

+81 3-6673-4332

m-info-pr@morphoinc.com