Reykjavík, August 30, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in Kaldalón hf.'s shares (shortname: KALD) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Iceland. Kaldalón belongs to the Financials sector. Kaldalón is the 38th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* this year. Kaldalón is a real estate development company specializing in the construction of residential real estate. The company has invested in numerous building plots in the capital area and has a unique collection of plots in landmark areas. Kaldalón has more than 850 apartments on the drawing board or in construction. Kaldalón's long-term strategy is to build efficiently priced apartments that suit the needs of the public. "It is a great pleasure for us to be listed on Nasdaq First North," says Jónas Thor Thorvaldsson, CEO of Kaldalón. "The listing marks very exciting times ahead for the company as many projects are under construction or in preparation. Nasdaq First North provides the company with increased visibility and liquidity for our investors, which will support us on our mission to produce efficient housing that meets the needs of the public." "Kaldalón makes a great addition to Nasdaq First North," says Pall Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "We congratulate Kaldalón on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company on its journey to improve the residential housing market in Iceland. We congratulate everyone at Kaldalón as well as the company's shareholders on the occasion." Kvika bank is the company's Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. # About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility (MTF), operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 4000 total listings with a market value of $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media contact + Kristín Jóhannsdóttir + +354 868 9836 + kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com -----------------------------------------