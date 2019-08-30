Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2019

30.08.2019 | 11:05
Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro Investor Day September 24, 2019

Please find attached the invitation to Hydro Investor Day on September 24, 2019, in Oslo.

Due to a limited number of places, we kindly ask you to register your interest by September 9 through the following link, hydro.com/investorday. We will confirm your participation shortly thereafter.

Best regards,
Investor Relations in Hydro

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Attachment

  • Hydro Investor Day 2019 invitation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/580e4fb2-97b7-47f3-87f1-8d94ef872774)

