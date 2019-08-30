The global smart pills market size is poised to reach USD 212.97 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005092/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart pills market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 135-page research report with TOC on "Smart Pills Market Analysis Report by application (diagnostics and drug therapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019 2023". Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing demand for non-invasive procedures and increasing medication adherence. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is anticipated to further boost the smart pills market during the forecast period.

Currently, the demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures is increasing, owing to their ease of operation, fewer side-effects, and minimum discomfort. Capsule endoscopy is used for the diagnosis of small bowel diseases. This technique is used as an alternative to conventional endoscopy for the diagnosis of illnesses in the upper and lower digestive tract. Moreover, smart pills are unique devices that can be easily swallowed and offer a non-invasive examination of the GI tract. Therefore, the effective outcome of smart pills coupled with the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, is likely to drive the growth of the global smart pills market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic conditions such as IBD, GI cancer, obscure GI bleeding, celiac disease, polyps, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorders is increasing globally. This will result in the rise in demand for diagnostic and drug therapy products. With the introduction of smart pills, the diagnosis and treatment monitoring of chronic conditions has become more convenient and accurate when compared to conventional methods. Hence, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is likely to increase the adoption of smart pills, thereby driving the growth of the market.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

CapsoVision Inc.

Chongqing Jinshan Science Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.

Intromedic Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Olympus Corp.

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Smart Pills Market can be broadly categorized into the following application:

Diagnostics

Drug therapy

Key Regions for the Smart Pills Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare Market are:

Corneal Pachymetry Market Global Corneal Pachymetry Market by product (non-handheld and handheld), application (refractive surgery and glaucoma diagnosis), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Menstrual Cup Market- Global Menstrual Cup Market by product (reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups), distribution channel (retail and online), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005092/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com