Klövern AB (publ): Number of shares in Klövern as of 30 August 2019

After conversion of 1,356,556 Class A ordinary shares to Class B ordinary shares during the month of August the total number of shares in Klövern as of 30 August 2019 amounts to 932,437,980, of which 71,951,248 constitute Class A ordinary shares, 844,042,732 constitute Class B ordinary shares and 16,444,000 constitute preference shares.



Each Class A ordinary share entitles to one vote whereas each Class B ordinary share, as well as each preference share, entitles to one-tenth of a vote. The total number of votes in the company after the conversion amounts to 157,999,921.2.

