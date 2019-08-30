GomSpace and UnseenLabs Commission BRO-1 in Record Time

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace has successfully delivered and commissioned the satellite bus for UnseenLabs BRO-1, launched from New Zealand by Rocket Lab on August 19, 2019.

The launch and early operations phase was successfully completed in only a few days, and the spacecraft is ready to commence operation for UnseenLabs.

GomSpace Launch and Early Operations Team - establishing contact to BRO-1 during the first pass

BRO-1 is a 6U CubeSat designed to supply spectrum monitoring services from low Earth orbit, featuring unique hardware and software. The successful commission allows UnseenLab to take the operation to the next level and begin their adventure of maritime surveillance service based on electromagnetic intelligence.

"It is a pleasure to witness yet another successful launch and commission, and we are honored to help UnseenLabs achieve their goals in space. With BRO-1 we have proven that our platform forms a solid and very capable foundation for accommodating our partners' payloads. It further demonstrates our ability to deliver high maturity of both our hardware and software products," says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

Only the beginning of a future partnership

GomSpace and UnseenLabs SAS continue to develop and deliver the second-generation 6U constellation platform. A phase of detailed design has been kicked off with the purpose of enhancing the capabilities and adding even more features - providing an even more disruptive spectrum monitoring service from space.

GomSpace 6U satellite platform

"We are very pleased with the technical capabilities and the agility of the solutions GomSpace can provide. The development of BRO-1 has convinced us that they are the right choice for our continued roadmap. Their ability to deliver a standardized platform, successfully hosting our payloads, and mission concepts in space is a major source of confidence. It allows us to focus our expertise on payloads, missions and services." says Jonathan Galic, CEO and cofounder of UnseenLabs.

Under the Authorisation To Proceed, signed at the Paris Airshow, the parties continue to detail the design and specification of the second-generation 6U platform and expect an agreement to be finalized within the fall of 2019.

