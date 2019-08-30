Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005123/en/

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

The strategic partnership between SEGULA Technologies and Opel is now officially starting. The closing i.e., the finalisation of the transaction took place today. The partnership will see the creation of an engineering campus in Russelsheim which, alongside the Opel R&D centre, will secure numerous highly qualified jobs in engineering in the city. As of today, around 700 employees will transfer from Opel to SEGULA Technologies. Furthermore, the engineering service provider will take over buildings and facilities in Rüsselsheim and operate the test centre in Dudenhofen. The conditions will remain unchanged for all transferred employees: salary, company pension, employment protection, working hours and all other components will stay the same.

After a significant decline in orders from external companies led to overcapacities in the Rüsselsheim R&D centre, Opel and SEGULA Technologies signed the contracts for the strategic partnership in November 2018 with the objective to safeguard jobs in the Rüsselsheim area. The transaction will enable SEGULA Technologies to implement its ambitious growth plans for the German market beyond automotive activities.

"With this strategic partnership, we are setting up our R&D centre in a sustainable and competitive manner while simultaneously strengthening engineering activities in the Rüsselsheim area. We have found responsible solutions for the overcapacities, which will not cause any disadvantages for the employees concerned," said Christian Müller, Managing Director, Engineering, Opel Automobile GmbH.

Dr. Martin Lange, Managing Director of SEGULA Technologies GmbH, said: "We kept our word and can now expand our business in Germany with a motivated and highly qualified team. Starting from Rüsselsheim and Dudenhofen, SEGULA Technologies will grow to become one of the leading engineering service providers in the automotive industry."

Xavier Chéreau, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Transformation, Groupe PSA, said: "The implementation of this strategic partnership illustrates our constant desire to achieve a fair solution to overcome each issue. The preservation of skilled R&D jobs in Rüsselsheim has been the focus of our attention since the negotiations with our social partners started several months ago."

Groupe PSA confirms that the Rüsselsheim R&D centre will remain at the heart of the Group's global R&D activities after completion of the transaction. The Rüsselsheim engineers will continue to bring their skills and energy to the design and engineering of future Opel and Vauxhall models. The centre is also responsible for the development of Groupe PSA's light commercial vehicles and large petrol engine family for all Group brands. In a total of 15 Centres of Competence, further important tasks for the entire Group will be carried out, such as fuel cell development.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005123/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Segula Technologies:

Immo v. Fallois- Communications Director

+ 49 151 205 834 56 Immo.vonfallois@segulagrp.com

Kerstin Lau Communications Manager

+ 49 171 69 22 120 Kerstincynthia.lau@segulagrp.com

Groupe PSA:

Pierre-Olivier Salmon +33 6 76 86 45 48 pierreolivier.salmon@mpsa.com