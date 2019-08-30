The global oral cancer therapeutics market size is poised to reach USD 1.04 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growing awareness about oral cancer. In addition, increasing incidence and prevalence of oral cancer is anticipated to further boost the oral cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Currently, several public and private organizations are taking initiatives to increase awareness about oral cancer by providing information on the risk factors as well as the signs and symptoms of various oral diseases. This is expected to drive the overall growth of the oral cancer therapeutics market.

Furthermore, the global oral cancer therapeutics market has witnessed the development of new therapeutics and increasing advances in the diagnostic modalities of oral cancer. The number of new cases of oral cancer has increased significantly in recent years. Despite the availability of chemotherapy and targeted therapy, the mortality rate has also increased due to the lack of diagnosis of cancer in its early stages. Therefore, the increase in prevalence and mortality rate of oral cancer has resulted in a huge unmet need for therapeutics in the market. This will attract pharmaceutical vendors to enter the market with novel therapies, thereby driving the oral cancer therapeutics market growth.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo International Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Key Regions for the Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

