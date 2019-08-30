The country is steadily expanding solar generation capacity as it aims for 5 GW by 2022, helped by an influx of foreign investment from China's Belt & Road infrastructure program and World Bank capital.Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has received an application for a 50 MW generation license from Artistic Solar Energy (Private) Limited. According to the documentation submitted, Artistic Solar intends to install a PV plant in Saleh Pat in the district of Sukkur, in the Sindh region. Should the plant be granted a license, it will start commercial operation by 2021 ...

