Klaipedos Nafta: Notice on the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 30 August 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 30 August 2019, adopted the following resolutions:

Adopted decisions:

Regarding the election of the Audit Company for the performance of the Audit of the Financial Statements and Regulated Activities Statements for the year 2019 and 2020 and the approval of the terms of remuneration for the audit services:

"1. Based on the results of the Public Tender "Purchase of Financial Statement and Regulated Activities Statements Audit services for the year 2019 and 2020" the Audit company to be elected for the performance of the Audit of the Financial Statements and Regulated Activities Statements of the Company and assessment of its Annual Report for the years 2019 and 2020, shall be UAB KPMG Baltics, (hereinafter - the Auditor);

2. To authorize the General Manager of the Company to conclude the contract for Audit services, based on which the total Audit fee in the amount of EUR 94,000.00 exclusive of VAT (hereinafter - the Audit Fee) shall be paid for the Audit of the Company's Financial Statement and Regulated Activities Statement, assessment of the Annual Report for the years 2019 and 2020 and drafting of the Auditor's Report, as well as to determine the following conditions of payment:

2.1 The Company shall pay the invoices within 30 days as of receipt of the invoices."

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594