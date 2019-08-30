Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2019

WKN: A1XDTV ISIN: NL0010696654 
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September:

  • Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference, September 4 - 5, Boston, MA.

     Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, andSander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president research and product development, will attend and participate in investor meetings at the conference on Wednesday September 4.
    • Mr. Kapusta also will participate in the panel discussion "Peering Into the Gene Therapy Crystal Ball - What Does the Future Look Like?" that same day at 10:15 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
  • Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference, September 4 - 5, Boston, MA.

    • Matt Kapusta and Sander van Deventer will attend and participate in investor meetings at the conference on Thursday, September 5.
    • Mr. Kapusta also will present a corporate update on Thursday, September 5, at 10:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
  • Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 9 - 11, New York City.

    • Matt Kapusta will host investor meetings at the conference on Monday, September 9, and also participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
  • National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) 15th Workshop on Novel Technologies and Gene Transfer for Hemophilia, September 13 - 14, Washington, DC.

     On Friday, September 13 at 9:15 a.m. ET, Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs, will present "Recent Progress in the Development Program of AMT-061 for Persons with Severe or Moderately Severe Hemophilia B."

    • At 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 13, Sander van Deventer will present "Overcoming pre-existing immunity".
  • The 5th Animal Models of Neurodegenerative Diseases, September 15 - 18, Chateau Liblice, CZ.

    • On Monday September 16, Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will present "The development of microRNA-based gene therapy for Huntington's disease."

    Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will present "Translational efficacy measures of huntingtin lowering in small and large animal models of Huntington's disease" on Tuesday September 17.
  • International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders - MDS 2019, September 22 -26, 2019, Nice, FR.

    • uniQure will deliver the following presentations on the development of AMT-130 for Huntington's disease during the conference:

    • Title:MRI, Clinical, and Neuropathological Findings after Bilateral Intra-striatal Administration of rAAV5-miHTT in Non-human Primates
      Abstract number: 18
      Presentation Date: Monday, September 23
      Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET

    • Title: Translating Preclinical Data to a Human Equivalent Dose for AMT-130 AAV Gene Therapy for Early Manifest Huntington's DiseasePatients
      Abstract number: 14
      Presentation Date: Monday, September 23
      Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET

    • Title: Sustained Mutant Huntingtin Lowering in the Brain and Cerebrospinal Fluid of Huntington's Disease Minipigs Mediated by AAV5-miHTT Gene Therapy
      Abstract number: 53
      Presentation Date: Monday, September 23
      Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET

    • Title: Exploring the Effects of Intrastriatal AAV5-miHTT Lowering Therapy on MRS Signal and Mutant Huntingtin Levels in the Q175FDN Mouse Model of Huntington's Disease
      Abstract number: 25
      Presentation date: Monday, September 23
      Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts:
FOR INVESTORS: FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorEva M. MulderTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: +31 20 240 6103Direct: 339-970-7558

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)