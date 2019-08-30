uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in September

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 30, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in September:
- Citi 14th Annual Biotech Conference, September 4 - 5, Boston, MA.
• Matt Kapusta (http://uniqure.com/about/management-team-matt-kapusta.php), chief executive officer at uniQure, andSander van Deventer (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-sander-van-deventer.php), M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president research and product development, will attend and participate in investor meetings at the conference on Wednesday September 4.
• Mr. Kapusta also will participate in the panel discussion "Peering Into the Gene Therapy Crystal Ball - What Does the Future Look Like?" that same day at 10:15 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
- Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference, September 4 - 5, Boston, MA.
• Matt Kapusta and Sander van Deventer will attend and participate in investor meetings at the conference on Thursday, September 5.
• Mr. Kapusta also will present a corporate update on Thursday, September 5, at 10:20 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the corporate update can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
- Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, September 9 - 11, New York City.
• Matt Kapusta will host investor meetings at the conference on Monday, September 9, and also participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the panel discussion can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website (http://www.uniqure.com/investors-newsroom/overview.php). The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event.
- National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) 15th Workshop on Novel Technologies and Gene Transfer for Hemophilia, September 13 - 14, Washington, DC.
• On Friday, September 13 at 9:15 a.m. ET, Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., vice president of medical affairs, will present "Recent Progress in the Development Program of AMT-061 for Persons with Severe or Moderately Severe Hemophilia B."
• At 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 13, Sander van Deventer will present "Overcoming pre-existing immunity".
- The 5th Animal Models of Neurodegenerative Diseases, September 15 - 18, Chateau Liblice, CZ.
• On Monday September 16, Melvin Evers, Ph.D., associate director research at uniQure, will present "The development of microRNA-based gene therapy for Huntington's disease."
• Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will present "Translational efficacy measures of huntingtin lowering in small and large animal models of Huntington's disease" on Tuesday September 17.
- International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders - MDS 2019, September 22 -26, 2019, Nice, FR.
• uniQure will deliver the following presentations on the development of AMT-130 for Huntington's disease during the conference:
- Title:MRI, Clinical, and Neuropathological Findings after Bilateral Intra-striatal Administration of rAAV5-miHTT in Non-human Primates
Abstract number: 18
Presentation Date: Monday, September 23
Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET
- Title: Translating Preclinical Data to a Human Equivalent Dose for AMT-130 AAV Gene Therapy for Early Manifest Huntington's DiseasePatients
Abstract number: 14
Presentation Date: Monday, September 23
Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET
- Title: Sustained Mutant Huntingtin Lowering in the Brain and Cerebrospinal Fluid of Huntington's Disease Minipigs Mediated by AAV5-miHTT Gene Therapy
Abstract number: 53
Presentation Date: Monday, September 23
Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET
- Title: Exploring the Effects of Intrastriatal AAV5-miHTT Lowering Therapy on MRS Signal and Mutant Huntingtin Levels in the Q175FDN Mouse Model of Huntington's Disease
Abstract number: 25
Presentation date: Monday, September 23
Presentation time: 1:45 - 3:15 p.m. CET
About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, hemophilia A, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com
|uniQure Contacts:
|FOR INVESTORS:
|FOR MEDIA:
|Maria E. Cantor
|Eva M. Mulder
|Tom Malone
|Direct: 339-970-7536
|Direct: +31 20 240 6103
|Direct: 339-970-7558