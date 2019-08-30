Gabriella's Kitchen Inc.: Gabriella's Kitchen Announces Resignation of Mara Gordon as Chief Research Officer

SANTA ROSA, CA and CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Gabriella's Kitchen Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTCQB:GABLF), a U.S.-focused CPG company operating in the regulated cannabis sector in California as well as the mainstream grocery channel nationally, today announced the resignation of Mara Gordon as Chief Research Officer.

Ms. Gordon is leaving to focus her efforts on research and development of medicinal formulations. As previously announced on July 25, 2019, Mr. Shawn Ripley has taken the role of Consulting Chief Science Officer for GABY. Following Ms. Gordon's departure, Mr. Ripley's role with GABY will be expanded. Mr. Ripley is a proven scientific leader that has focused on both developing and commercializing cannabis products for various consumer markets in the U.S. and Canada. Ms. Gordon has agreed to make herself available to work with GABY to help Mr. Ripley transition into his new role of Consulting Chief Science Officer.

In addition, with GABY's recent announcement of its acquisition of KJM Data and Research Inc., (KJM) and the accompanying 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Santa Rosa which was issued a Provisional State License for Type 6 (non-volatile) manufacturing and which also recently received approval from Sonoma County for four licenses: manufacturing; cultivation; nursery; and distribution, GABY has agreed with Ms. Gordon to terminate the previously announced acquisition of The Oil Plant, a company founded by Ms. Gordon. All consideration paid by GABY to Ms. Gordon will be returned to GABY and Ms. Gordon will retake ownership of the company.

Ms. Micallef stated, "I would like to express our appreciation for Mara's contributions during the Company's early growth phase and wish her all the best as she continues to pursue her longstanding focus on the medical segment of the market. I am confident that Mara's work will contribute greatly to the medical cannabis landscape and we will continue to champion her work and research any way we can. We are very excited to have Shawn Ripley as part of our team now. Shawn brings a successful track record of developing and commercializing adult-use cannabis products to GABY and we expect him to add significant value as part of our California team."

Ms. Gordon said, "It has been a pleasure to be part of developing the GABY team and infrastructure. I am confident that GABY will work to bring quality products to the California adult-use consumer and I look forward to continuing to interact with Shawn, Margot and the team in the coming years. I also look forward to returning to my roots and true passion on the medical side of the business".

About Gabriella's Kitchen Inc.

GABY is a U.S.-focused, consumer packaged goods company operating a family of brands in the cannabis industry and in the mainstream grocery channel. Through certain subsidiaries and related companies GABY indirectly holds a number of licenses and permits issued by the California Department of Health, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control and the County of Sonoma respectively, including manufacturing, distribution, cultivation and nursery licenses. With these licenses and permits to operate in the cannabis channel, and its existing infrastructure of major retailers and an extensive broker and distribution network in the mainstream channel, GABY is positioned to bring its proprietary, acquired and third-party brands to market in both the licensed and mainstream market.

Margot and her sister Gabriella co-founded GABY after Gabriella received a dire cancer diagnosis which spurred the sisters to prolong Gabriella's life through a holistic approach to health. Today, GABY is a wellness company with a diverse range of products that use cannabis, hemp and hemp derived cannabinoids to address a variety of dietary and health concerns. Although Gabriella ultimately passed away from her illness, she lived exponentially longer than doctors predicted. Her memory and passion live on through GABY's mission: to empower people to live healthy lives without compromise.

GABY's shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information, visit www.GABYInc.com

