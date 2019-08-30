Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0M4ZJ ISIN: CNE1000004S4 Ticker-Symbol: ZHJ 
Frankfurt
30.08.19
09:15 Uhr
0,742 Euro
-0,006
-0,80 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,743
0,777
13:02
30.08.2019 | 13:10
(51 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - 2019 Interim Report

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - 2019 Interim Report

PR Newswire

London, August 30

2019 Interim Report

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. announces 2019 Interim Report
For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20190830/2566221-1


© 2019 PR Newswire