Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence solution for a food and beverage company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand profitable opportunities in the US food and beverage industry and devise a sound go-to-market entry strategy. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client realize savings of over $3.2 million.

Although the food and beverage industry has been experiencing positive growth over the past decade, rising competitive pressure, supply chain complexities, and packaging issues are still increasing challenges for food and beverage companies. As such, for food and beverage companies to gain a lead edge in today's competitive marketplace, it becomes imperative to innovate their processes and proactively respond to challenges coming their way.

The business challenge: The client is a food and beverage company based out of Europe. With the demand for healthy and organic food products declining in Europe, they decided to expand their operations to the United States. Therefore, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating a market entry strategy.

In addition, they wanted to analyze the prevailing market landscape, identify industry risks, and US food and beverage industry trends. By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market intelligence solution, they also wanted to analyze how the top food and beverage companies in the US tackled with food safety-related issues and supply chain complexities.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market research solution, our experts helped the client to analyze market trends, understand potential business opportunities, and identify risks in the US food and beverage industry. Our experts also conducted a risk assessment study to help the client understand the supply chain risks.

With the insights obtained from Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the client was able to devise a go-to-market strategy to enter the US food and beverage industry. Also, they introduced various food products meeting the needs and demands of US consumers. Furthermore, they were able to realize savings of over $3.2 million.

Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Understand current and potential risks in the US food and beverage industry

Identify trends and innovations in food packaging materials

Infiniti's market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying the right scale of opportunities in the US food and beverage industry

Achieving huge success for their products in the new market

