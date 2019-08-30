SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: SRV builds rental apartments for Kojamo in the Helsinki metropolitan area

SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 30 AUGUST 2019 14.45 EET



SRV builds rental apartments for Kojamo in the Helsinki metropolitan area

SRV Group Plc and Kojamo Plc have signed a cooperation agreement on construction of rental apartments valued of approximately EUR 120 million in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa and Kerava. The contract includes a total of six residential development projects, with a total of 527 residential units. The apartments are mainly studios and two-room apartments. The fulfillment of individual projects within the contract is subject to the customary sales terms and conditions.

The residential development projects are developed by SRV. These projects are mainly sold to the investor before construction begins. SRV builds housing units in growth centres close to good transportation connections. The projects included in the contract are recorded in the order backlog as and when the trade conditions are met. The projects will be completed in stages during 2019-2022, some of which are already under construction. The projects will be recognised as income over several years.

"In line with our strategy, we build homes in growth centres both as developer-contracted and development projects. This cooperation agreement is a continuation of the good long-term cooperation with the residential real estate company Kojamo," says Antero Nuutinen, Senior Vice President, Housing and Regional Offices.



