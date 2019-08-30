The Norwegian developer has opened plants in Ukraine and Egypt. Scatec Solar recently announced it managed to triple energy production in the last year.Oslo-based independent power producer Scatec Solar passed the 1 GW mark for installed generation capacity this month after finishing new sites in Ukraine and Egypt. The company now has 1,128 MW of project capacity in operation and another 776 MW under construction on four continents. In Ukraine, the company plugged in the 47 MW Rengy project. Scatec said the site will operate under Ukraine's generous feed-in tariff scheme until 2030. The plant ...

