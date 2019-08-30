Anzeige
BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2019

PR Newswire

London, August 30

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

Monthly Shareholder Report - July 2019

Attached is a link to the July 2019 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.


https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/968002/BMA___Newsletter___July_2019___ADV010831.pdf


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315


