SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Net Asset Value correction 30-Aug-2019 / 13:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement replaces the EQS announcement released on 29 August 2019 at 16:00, which was released in error. The updated NAV announcement text is provided below. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/08/2019) of GBP54.51m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/08/2019) of GBP39.02m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/08/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 187.14p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 183.21p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 163.50p Premium / (Discount) to (12.63)% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 106.84p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV 2.02% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 28/08/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 18585 EQS News ID: 866413 End of Announcement EQS News Service

