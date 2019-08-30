iLien Motor Vehicle Garners Globee Awards, International Business Awards Recognition

Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions has earned two major industry awards for its iLien Motor Vehicle product innovation, winning a Gold-level Globee Award in the "Fintech, Information Technology Innovation" category as well as an International Business Awards (IBA) Bronze-level Stevie Award in the "Best Financial Services Solution" category, respectively.

Launched in 2018, iLien Motor Vehicle delivers a single point of management for processing and managing motor vehicle titles. As a cloud-based SaaS, iLien Motor Vehicle is focused on meeting lenders' everyday requirements, helping solve the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection. These recognitions mark the third and fourth award accolades bestowed this year on iLien Motor Vehicle, and the seventh industry award in 2019 for the Lien Solutions business.

"Our longstanding leadership in lien management served as catalyst behind iLien Motor Vehicle," said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions. "This solution addresses many motor vehicle title processing pain points, rooting out complexity, saving time, reducing risk, and ultimately producing better outcomes for lenders and their customers. We are pleased by the continued, independent market recognition that this innovation has received, not only from our clients but through accolades such as these two prestigious awards."

Now in its sixth year, the Globee Awards is a peer-reviewed award program that celebrates the achievements of individuals and businesses worldwide across multiple industries. As part of the Stevie Awards competition, founded in 2002, the International Business Awards (IBA) are open to all organizations worldwide, and include categories to honor accomplishments in all aspects of work life.

Wolters Kluwer's Lien Solutions is the market leader, processing one in every three UCC financing statements filed in all U.S. jurisdictions. Its award-winning, flagship iLien solution is a web-based tool that gives lenders the ability to conduct public record searches, retrieve and view actual UCC and corporate records, create filings, and track their entire lending portfolio. The iLien suite of offerings includes comprehensive analytics, reporting, monitoring and auto-continuation capabilities, improving lenders' ability to holistically view lien portfolios, helping mitigate risk and improving the quality and efficiency of a lender's operations.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

