Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Receives Additional Product of the Year Award in 2019 for Crexendo Cloud Communicator

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company has awarded the Crexendo Cloud Communicator a 2019 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award.

This is the third time that Crexendo has been awarded the coveted Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award. In addition, Crexendo previously announced the award of the 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for the same application.

Crexendo's Cloud Communicator offers award winning UCaaS solutions allowing businesses the ability to manage phone calls, text messages, conferences, voicemail, video, chat, CRM, and instant messaging within the Crexendo platform.

Crexendo's patented solutions include a comprehensive hosted phone system with enterprise-grade features, an easy-to-use portal, and robust mobile applications. Crexendo's collaboration component, CrexConnexe, lets users share their desktop or mobile screen, as well as use file and document storage. Teams can also leverage features like videoconferencing, annotation, conference recording, and e-signature to get the most out of their meetings.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "I am very honored that Crexendo continues to receive recognition for its products. We have the best engineering team in the business, and I think this proves it. Our entire team deserves congratulations for continuing to update our offerings and making sure they are top of the line; winning this award now for the third time, proves that point. Crexendo's world class ride the cloud engineering team is always creating and updating the best solutions for our customers."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our award-winning platform and applications help our customers improve their businesses by making them more efficient and productive while at the same time usually saving them a considerable amount on their monthly telecom spend. We put our customers first by designing our solutions to be the best in the industry. Being recognized by one of the leading authorities in the industry for our solutions is a great testament to the abilities of our platform. "

"Congratulations to Crexendo for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The Crexendo Cloud Communicator is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to continued excellence from Crexendo in 2019 and beyond."

For more information on Crexendo's unified communication solution, visit www.crexendo.com.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) having the best engineering team in the business; (ii) continuing to update offerings and keeping and making sure they are top of the line which winning this award now for the third time, proves that point; (iii) engineering team is always creating and updating the best solutions for our customers; (iv) award-winning platform and applications help customers improve their businesses by making them more efficient and productive while at the same time usually saving them a considerable amount on their monthly telecom spend; and (v) put customers first by designing our solutions to be the best in the industry.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

