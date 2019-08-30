Dynasty Gold Corp.: Thundercloud Exploration Permit Application is in Consultation with the Aboriginal Communities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV:DYG)(FWB:D5G) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (ENDM) has acknowledged receipt of the Company's application for an exploration permit and has sent the application to the Aboriginal communities for consultation. When granted, the exploration permit will allow the Company to conduct drilling on the Property among other activities.

During 2018, two surface programs were completed on targets in the West Contact Zone where previous trenching results returned averaging 8.02 g/t gold over 39.0 meters including impressive 89.4 g/t over 3 meters.

The surface programs in 2018 were to confirm drill targets on the West Contact and Pelham zones, verify and extend the known gold mineralization, confirm rock descriptions and to acquire additional structural data. Historical drill hole data from the Pelham Zone was verified and grade shells were modeled to identify gold mineralization geometry and plunge. Potential drill sites will be confirmed and prioritized based on an extensive review of the geophysical data, and previous and current sampling results.

The Company's rock chip sampling program conducted in the early summer of 2018 centered on the Glatz Outcrop within the West Contact Zone. It confirmed the mineralization in the West Contact Zone and extended it for an additional 30 meters averaging 3.03 g/t gold.

The mapping and rock sampling program completed in the fall of 2018 focused on the potential trench and drill-target areas around the Glatz outcrop and extended to other parts of the Property where previous IP surveying identified high chargeability and resistivity anomalies. A total of 84 outcrop sites were examined throughout the Property. Assay results from sixty-four grab samples extended the anomalous area. Highlights of the assay results included a grab sample taken near Trench 3 in the north end of the West Contact zone from a silicified mafic volcanic that assayed 4.09 g/t gold, indicating gold potential outside of the younger Temiskaming-like sediments. The silver and telluride pathfinder elements characteristic of the Western Contact area were also elevated.

The press release was reviewed by Andrew Tims, P. Geo, a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Thundercloud Property

The Thundercloud Property is located in the central Wabigoon greenstone belt in Western Ontario, 47 kilometres southwest of Dryden. The geological setting is comparable to the Abitibi belt in Eastern Ontario but Thundercloud is much less explored. The Wabigoon belt contains numerous gold showings, several deposits and high grade historic past producers. Regionally, exploration results indicate excellent potential to define bulk-tonnage orogenic gold mineralization as close to 30 M oz of gold has been discovered in recent years, including several large-scale mining operations nearby.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America. For more information on the Company and its projects, please refer to the website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

DYNASTY GOLD CORP.

"Ivy Chong"

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

_________________________________

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100

Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Dynasty Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557985/Thundercloud-Exploration-Permit-Application-is-in-Consultation-with-the-Aboriginal-Communities