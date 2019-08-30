Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., "ZMRK" Shareholder Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Zalemark Holding Co. Inc., currently trading on the OTC Markets (OTC PINK:ZMRK), is a U.S. public company, currently domiciled in the State of Delaware.

Management:

Meihua Xu, as CEO and President

Liangjian Peng, as Vice president of Operations

Amanda Zhao, as Vice president of Finance

Jinfu, Zheng as Vice President of Business Development

David Xu, as the CFO

Shareholder Follow Up/Update:

The Company at this time would like to inform all Shareholders that the Company's Financial Statement are complete at this time. The Company has completed and submitted an OTCIQ Application with the OTC Markets. The Company is currently awaiting completion of the Application Process in order to receive upgraded Login Credentials for the OTC Markets website. If and when the said credentials are received the Company's Management will immediately upload all Financial Statement with the intention to bring the Company "Current" with the OTC Markets. The Company has received multiple request and inquiries regarding said Financial Statements, so the Company would like to inform all Shareholders at this time that the Statements tentatively will be made public in the very near future.

ZMRK's CEO, Meihua Xu stated, "I would like to apologize at this time to all the Shareholders for the delays in providing the Financials or Filings, and for the delays in successfully bringing the Company current with the OTC Markets. Completing the Financial Statements or Filings necessary to bring the Company "current" was NO easy task. The previous Management of ZMRK led me to believe that the Financial Books were in order and in good standing. This however, was NOT the case by any means. It took us months to complete the task at hand, not to mention we had very little, if any assistance from some of the previous Officers of the Company. However, with that said, I would like to focus on moving forward, and concentrate more on bringing additional value to the Company."

ZMRK's CEO, Meihua Xu also stated, "I want all the Shareholders to know that both operationally and financially, I believe the Company is in good hands, and headed in the right direction. Recently, we have received some inquiries regarding some of the negative comments made about the Company on some of the online forums. In my opinion, these comments or accusations, are coming from people that just want to disrupt forward progress. These comments or accusations are not based on facts. Some of the accusations are so completely absurd, I question where this information comes from all together. The Company will continue to work towards its goals, both financially and operationally. I intend to provide updates to all Shareholders on a more consistent basis, as I believe transparency is best, and is in the best interest of all the Shareholders."

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Zalemark Holdings Corp Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Zalemark Holdings Corp Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

Email: Info@zalemark.com

