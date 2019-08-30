Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Xetra
30.08.19
15:44 Uhr
60,35 Euro
+0,68
+1,14 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASF SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,33
60,35
16:00
60,33
60,34
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASF
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASF SE60,35+1,14 %
GIVAUDAN SA2.454,50+1,51 %