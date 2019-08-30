Technavio has been monitoring the global deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 747.92 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

"The women deodorant segment is expected to witness significant growth in APAC, owing to rising demand from emerging countries such as APAC, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and MEA. The UAE, market is witnessing the launch of several new products to meet consumer requirements," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages.

The market is driven by the growth in e-commerce sales of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients. In addition, the increasing concerns about hygiene among consumers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients market.

The e-commerce industry is growing at a significant rate and companies are increasingly leveraging e-commerce platforms to minimize overhead costs. Several local and global vendors are also focusing on promoting and selling their products through e-retailing websites. As online platforms minimize the overhead costs, retailers can offer products at the lowest prices, which motivates consumers to purchase larger quantities. Thus, the growth in e-commerce sales of deodorants and antiperspirant is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Market Companies:

BASF

BASF owns and operates businesses under various segments such as chemicals, performance products, functional materials solutions, agricultural solutions, oil gas, and others. The company offers a wide range of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients. Some of the products offered by the company are Hydagen CAT, Isopropylmyristate, Cetiol C 5, and Tinogard TS.

Givaudan

Givaudan manufactures and offers fragrance products through three global business units: consumer products, fine fragrances, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty. Some of the products offered by the company are Silkalun, Sinodor, Sopholiance S, Evercool Skin, and Questice Range.

Nouryon

Nouryon has business operations under various segments, namely ethylene and sulfur derivatives, industrial chemicals, polymer chemistry, pulp and performance chemicals, and surface chemistry. Some of the products offered by the company are ElfaMoist AC Humectant, PURITY 21C PURE starch, and ELFACOS ST emulsion stabilizers.

Symrise

Symrise offers fragrance, cosmetic ingredients, and aroma molecules under its Scent&Care segment. The company offers a wide range of deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients. Some of the products offered by the company are SymDeo B125, SymDeo Plus, Farnesol Plus, and SymDeo MPP.

Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie offers a wide range of rheology modifiers as well as carriers and diluents for antiperspirants and deodorants under the brand names BELSIL and HDK. The company's key offerings in the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients include BELSIL CDM 3526 VP, BELSIL CM 1000, and HDK N20D.

Technavio has segmented the deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients marketbased on the type and region.

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Alcohol

Aluminum salt

Fragrance

Others

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Ingredients Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

