The global food processing seals market size is poised to reach USD 336.57 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global food processing seals market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the growing demand for processed and convenience food. In addition, stringent government regulations are anticipated to further boost the food processing seals market during the forecast period.

Currently, busy lifestyles and time constraints have increased consumer dependency on processed food. In most countries, the consumption of highly processed foods has increased significantly. The middle-income countries specifically have seen the greatest shift in dietary patterns, which include the consumption of highly processed food. For instance, there has been an increase in the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages in major regions globally. Moreover, the increase in urban population, tends to result in an increase in the demand for processed foods. Thus, growth in the processed food industry directly increases the demand for seals as seals help maintain food hygiene and prevent contamination and leakage.

Furthermore, the presence of stringent regulations in the food processing industry is one of the key factors driving the demand for seals. Food contamination can be caused by dust particles or other materials entering the processing equipment or due to leakage in the equipment. Any deviation from regulations could have serious consequences, such as product recall, for the company and result in financial losses, damage to company reputation, and in extreme cases, license cancellation. Therefore, due to such regulations, the global food processing seals market is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

A.E.S. Engineering Ltd.

A.W. Chesterton Co.

CDK Engineering Services Ltd.

EnPro Industries Inc.

Flowserve Corp.

Freudenberg SE

IDEX Corp.

James Walker Group Ltd.

Meccanotecnica Umbra Spa

Smiths Group Plc

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Food Processing Seals market can be broadly categorized into the following material:

Metals

Face materials

Elastomers

Others

Key Regions for the Food Processing Seals Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

