Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of their latest enterprise data management engagement for a leading industrial equipment manufacturer The ever-growing need to enhance compliance, risk management, operating efficiencies, and client relationships have prompted industrial and manufacturing companies to focus on enterprise data management.

A well-structured enterprise data management system helps businesses to bring several functionalities under one umbrella, holding the responsibility to establish standards of conformity, data integrity, and reliability. But to successfully analyze data, businesses must inculcate the domain expertise and gain a deeper understanding of factors driving the enterprise data management strategy. This success story provides an overview of how our enterprise data management solutions benefited an industrial and manufacturing company based out of the United States.

The data management challenges faced by businesses today can be addressed by adopting a structured enterprise data management system.

The Business Problem

The client is a Fortune 500 industrial equipment manufacturer based out of the United States. A siloed data management system made it difficult for them to analyze and extract actionable insights. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its analytics expertise to analyze data and build a centralized repository to improve their data management ability.

"Adopting a structured approach to enterprise data management can help players in the industrial and manufacturing sector to tackle most of their challenges," says an enterprise data management expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their data management challenges we adopted a comprehensive three-pronged approached that focused on creating advanced analytics dashboards to improve visibility and decision-making agility. The solutions offered also helped them integrate data from disparate sources to create a central data warehouse.

Quantzig's enterprise data management solutions helped the client to:

Improve sales forecasting accuracy by 25%

Boost inventory forecasting accuracy by 30%

Quantzig's enterprise data management solutions offered predictive insights on:

Building a centralized data repository to gain a unified view of data

Creating dashboards to analyze data obtained from disparate sources

