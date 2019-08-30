Jaguar Land Rover and ENGIE Lab CRIGEN team up to co-create and showcase IOTA-enabled Sustainable Energy Innovation at ENTRA's newly commissioned smart building in Trondheim, Norway

UK's largest automotive manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and it's 2019 World Car of the Year, the I-PACE, will lead the way in a demonstration of energy provenance-tracking and Internet-of-Things (IoT) co-creation during a special exhibition with non-profit IOTA Foundation's distributed ledger technology, France's ENGIE Lab CRIGEN, the ENGIE Group's corporate center for R&D and ENTRA, one of Norway's leading real estate companies.

The demonstration is part of the grand opening of ENTRA's Powerhouse Brattørkaia, the biggest new energy-positive building in Norway, held today, August 30th in Trondheim, recipient of an award for Norway's most innovative city, in a country recognized as a global leader in technology. Jaguar Land Rover, ENGIE and IOTA Foundation's demonstration underscores the global significance of sustainability co-creation across transportation, infrastructure, and energy.

"This agile initiative demonstrates vividly how cities can transform both infrastructure and transportation into a sustainable and mutually beneficial ecosystem," said Russell Vickers, manager, Jaguar Land Rover's vehicle-as-a-service engineering group. "We are excited to let the public see how energy-positive buildings and vehicles such as the I-Pace in this demonstration can create positive sustainability innovation in line with Jaguar Land Rover's Destination Zero strategy."

The showcase demonstrates how electricity charged by smart electric vehicles can be traced back to the Powerhouse as its green and local source while delivering a real-time data display of energy exchange between the car and the Powerhouse charging resource.

"This partnered demonstration not only reveals how The Powerhouse Group's energy-positive approach to construction can play a critical role in combating global warming," said Kjetil Trædal Thorsen, architect at Snøhetta, one of five founding partners in Powerhouse. "It also spotlights the many ways in which industries can partner to create interactive, energy-smart innovation."

Jaguar Land Rover announced earlier this year the development of an IOTA Smart Wallet to secure and monetize data exchanges with its vehicles. Aligned with JLR's Destination Zero vision (zero accidents, zero congestion, and zero emissions), the potential use of the wallet is further expanded by this new initiative to bring a JLR I-Pace vehicle, elected World car of the year 2019, at the heart of IOTA smart city co-creation work.

This development leverages ENGIE Lab CRIGEN's expertise in energy, facility management, and smart city, as well as its capabilities in IOTA, enabled IoT development. The corporate R&D center based in Paris has cooperated with the IOTA Foundation since September 2018 with the goal of exploring the use of IOTA technology in enhancing ENGIE's business processes, products, and services in such areas as energy, smart cities and buildings, and mobility.

"We welcome this real-world, practical demonstration of the power of technology to enable a sustainable, workable ecosystem between energy sources, cars and developments," said Philippe Calvez, ENGIE Lab CRIGEN, Research Lab Manager, Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAI).

ABOUT POWERHOUSE

Powerhouse represents a collaboration in the development of energy-positive buildings and consists of the real estate company Entra, the entrepreneur Skanska, the environmental organization ZERO, Snøhetta architects, and the consulting company Asplan Viak. Completed projects include Powerhouse Telemark, Powerhouse Drøbak Montessori school, Powerhouse Kjørbo and now Powerhouse at Brattørkaia.

More Information: https://www.powerhouse.no/en.

ABOUT IOTA FOUNDATION

IOTA is a global not-for-profit foundation incorporated and headquartered in Germany. The IOTA Foundation's mission is to support the research and development of new distributed ledger technologies (DLT), including the IOTA Tangle. The Foundation encourages the education and adoption of distributed ledger technologies through the creation of ecosystems and the standardization of these new protocols.

The IOTA Tangle moves beyond blockchain by providing the world's first scalable, feeless and fully-decentralized distributed ledger technology. The Tangle uses its own unique technology to solve three fundamental problems with blockchain technology: high fees, scaling and centralization. It is an open-source protocol connecting the human economy with the machine economy by facilitating novel Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions, including secure data transfer, fee-less micropayments, and secure access control for devices.

Visit www.iota.org for more information. Follow IOTA on Twitter: @iotatoken and YouTube: IOTA Foundation.

ABOUT JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques.

More information: https://media.jaguarlandrover.com/en-us/news

ABOUT ENTRA

Entra is one of Norway's leading real estate companies. It offers environmentally-leading and flexible office buildings with a central location and high quality. ENTRA is a partner to the POWERHOUSE partnership.

More information: https://www.entra.no/

About ENGIE Lab CRIGEN

ENGIE Lab CRIGEN is the Group corporate center for R&D and high-level expertise dedicated to new energy sources (hydrogen, biogas and LNG), new energy uses in cities, building and industry of tomorrow, and emerging technologies (computer sciences and AI, robots and drones, nanotechnologies and sensors).

ENGIE Lab CRIGEN conducts operational R&D projects and develops pilots on behalf of the New Corp, Métiers and Key Programs, Business Units (BUs) and external customers, with the goal of mastering tomorrow's technologies, bringing them to maturity, and preparing for the energy transition. Its activities are also strongly focused on the implementation of innovative offers and solutions to improve the BU's operational performance and to build new revenue streams.

ENGIE Lab CRIGEN is located at La Plaine Saint-Denis close to Paris and has 200 employees. www.engie.com, https://www.engie.com/en/innovation-energy-transition/research-laboratories/lab-crigen/

