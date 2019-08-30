Hawes & Curtis Looks Back at Its Archive for AW19

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawes & Curtis (www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk) looks back at its archive, taking cues from the 1970s, for its AW19 'New Nostalgia' campaign. The heritage brand's latest collection takes elements from its vintage designs and reworks them to create cool, contemporary essentials for today. Warm, autumnal tones and rich textures combined with a retro vibe set the scene for this season.

Established on London's iconic Jermyn Street in 1913, Hawes & Curtis has designed sartorial classics throughout the decades. To celebrate its phenomenal heritage, the brand's design team took inspiration from its archive to create a fresh, current collection that combines new designs with a nostalgic edge.

The menswear collection features minimalist, modern silhouettes, repeat patterns and an earthy palette. Highlights include sharp two and three piece suits, vibrant print shirts, smart separates and opulent accessories.

Both playful and powerful, the womenswear collection showcases the brand's signature pussy bow blouses in rich tones and chic cotton shirts with oversized vintage collars. Whimsical floral prints and colour clashing run throughout.

Hawes & Curtis CEO Touker Suleyman said: "The new collection references Hawes & Curtis' rich past whilst having a distinctive modern appeal."

The Autumn'19 campaign will launch online (www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk) and in stores the 29th August.

About Hawes & Curtis

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the brand continues to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value. Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and has had many distinguished clients through its doors, including the Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten and Fred Astaire. As a result of Hawes & Curtis' commitment to impeccable service and product excellence, the brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants. Hawes & Curtis operates more than 20 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London'sJermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

