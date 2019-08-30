Web Presence: Eliseo Delgado Discusses Intel's Plan to Launch New GPU for Gamers

RIVERSIDE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Eliseo Delgado's online readers consist of professionals and consumers looking to receive insightful reviews of new products and technologies. To help inform readers of trending topics in gaming news, he leads a discussion on Intel's plan-in-the-works to begin offering new GPU models for computer gamers.

Eliseo Delgado Jr. has shared updates and complex tech topics in layman's terms for his online readers since graduating from The New York University Tandon School of Engineering in 2009. Working as a professional computer engineer, he's researched, designed, developed, and tested computer systems and components such as processors, circuit boards, memory devices, networks, and routers. As a writer and reviewer, he's become an authoritative voice on topics like artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

He's closely followed the media rumors and announcements from Intel surrounding their release of a new GPU for gamers, and he helps readers understand more about what's going on below.

"The news that Intel plans on releasing their own GPU for gamers is a pretty big deal since the market is already dominated by a couple major manufacturers," says Eliseo Delgado Jr. "It has a lot of people wondering whether the company's made a tremendous mistake or an insanely lucrative investment--because it's an expensive undertaking."

GPU vs CPU

The central processing unit (CPU) of any computer works like a brain and a powerhouse for the machine's various functions. This main processor carries out instructions from computer programs through electronic circuits.

"The CPU can perform a range of tasks that make complex computer commands possible, and every computer needs one," says Eliseo Delgado Jr.

Computer gamers rely heavily on graphic processing units (GPU) as they render the display images from computers to the monitors. It's a specialized circuit that creates images in a frame buffer that is then sent to whatever screen or display the computer is connected to. The more powerful the GPU, the better the graphics and the frame speed associated with them. Graphic processing units are present in many consumer electronics today (such as mobile phones and personal computers), and they are essential in gaming.

Intel's Announcements

In January, the Senior VP of Client Computing told the crowd attending CES that they will produce a new GPU that would be manufactured on Intel's 10nm process. In March, the company presented two designs for their GPU while on stage. And in May, the director of the rendering and visualization team and senior principal engineer announced the Xe's ray tracing capabilities during FMX19 to much excitement.

"The market has been dominated by a pair of companies for decades, so Intel's attempt to jump in the market is definitely surprising, and many people doubt they will have a lasting impact," says Eliseo Delgado . "But while the hurdle is enormous, Intel is a highly-reputable company with plenty of funds and connections, so they just might produce something game-changing for gamers."

