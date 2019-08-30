Web Presence: Chris Endfinger, MD completes fourth-time medical board recertification

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Alabama physician Chris Endfinger, MD completes his fourth-time medical board recertification in family medicine.

A respected emergency room physician from Birmingham, Alabama, Chris Endfinger, MD has once again successfully completed and received his medical board recertification in family medicine. Marking Dr. Endfinger's fourth time passing the boards, the emergency room doctor is now all-set to continue practicing straight through until 2029.

"I've recently passed the boards for my fourth time," explains Dr. Endfinger, "since graduating from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine back in 1993."

This fourth-time medical board recertification, says the doctor, sees him happily certified through 2029. "With my most recent medical board recertification in family medicine now complete, I'm good for another ten years," adds the Birmingham-based doctor.

Chris Endfinger, MD has acquired more than 20 years of experience in medicine, including two high-pressure years as an emergency room director, since completing his medical residency in 1996. Dr. Endfinger goes on to explain that he completed his residency via the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine's Family Medicine Residency Program where, he says, he was named chief resident. "I was also named, I'm proud to say," he adds, "the university's intern of the year in 1993, three years prior."

Since then, and in addition to more than two decades in practice, the popular emergency room doctor has also completed a number of missionary trips to Honduras and plans to return again soon. "Even today, whether at home or overseas, I continue to enjoy learning new procedures and treatments, particularly in emergency medicine," reveals Dr. Endfinger.

A member of Birmingham's CrossBridge Church of Christ, father of two Dr. Endfinger has been happily married for 27 years. The family, he says, has two much-loved dogs, a cat, four chickens, and a large saltwater aquarium. When not taking care of his patients, family man Dr. Endfinger enjoys spending time with his wife and children, reading, fishing, and working out.

"I'm also working on my Spanish fluency," he adds, wrapping up, "in order to help me to continue to serve my patients to the absolute best of my ability."

Chris Endfinger, MD graduated from David Lipscomb University, a private Christian liberal arts university in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1989 with a degree in biochemistry and minors in math and French. Four years later, in 1993, Dr. Endfinger then graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine before completing his residency in 1996. A keen supporter of a number of charities and nonprofit organizations, good causes backed by Dr. Endfinger include Christian humanitarian aid child sponsorship initiative Compassion International and Fight For Life in Birmingham.

