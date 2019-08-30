Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 30.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0M4XW ISIN: CNE1000002Z3 Ticker-Symbol: BJI 
Frankfurt
27.08.19
17:23 Uhr
0,193 Euro
+0,013
+7,17 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,185
0,207
16:34
30.08.2019 | 16:34
(44 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Related Accounting Treatment

Datang Intnl Pwr Gen - Related Accounting Treatment

PR Newswire

London, August 30

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announces Related Accounting Treatment

For details, please visit: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20190830/2566487-1


© 2019 PR Newswire