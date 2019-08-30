The global frozen breakfast food market size is poised to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Frozen Breakfast Food Market Analysis Report by distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores, online retail) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing launch of new products. In addition, rising popularity of organic and vegan frozen breakfast food is anticipated to further boost the frozen breakfast food market during the forecast period.

Currently, several vendors are offering different types of frozen breakfast food products to attract more consumers and increase their visibility in the market. For instance, in March 2019, KIDFRESH, a US-based company, launched frozen breakfast-ready meals, which included waffles and breakfast burritos, for kids. Therefore, an increase in the number of product launches catering to different consumer demographics is expected to drive the growth of the global frozen breakfast food market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with rising health consciousness among consumers, the demand for organic, gluten-free, and vegan frozen breakfast food products is increasing in many countries across the globe. Lactose-intolerance and celiac disease are some of the major conditions because of which consumers are shifting to vegan and gluten-free foods. As a result, the growing inclination of consumers toward vegan food products has encouraged vendors to increase their range of frozen vegan breakfast food offerings. Thus, such factors, are expected to drive the growth of the global frozen breakfast food market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG

General Mills Inc.

McCain Foods Ltd.

Nestlé SA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Unilever Group

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Frozen Breakfast Food Market can be broadly categorized into the following distribution channels:

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Grocery and convenience stores

Online retail

Key Regions for the Frozen Breakfast Food Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

