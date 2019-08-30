A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the release of their latest data analytics engagement for a leading healthcare industry client.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading healthcare company to improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and reduce churn rates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005011/en/

Data Analytics Engagement (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years with its healthcare analytics solutions. Our healthcare analytics solutions help businesses to address key challenges, reduce costs, increase margins, and gain a competitive market advantage. Also, our portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions helps companies in the healthcare industry to gain actionable insights and mitigate risks.

To learn more about how our healthcare data analytics solutions can help you analyze the entire patient journey and identify the right targeting strategy, request more information

The Business Problem

The client, a leading healthcare company, wanted to analyze the preferences of their target audience and identify all the healthcare industry trends to build better campaigns to connect with the global audience.

This case study explains how we helped the healthcare industry player with our data analytics solutions to consolidate data from different sources into a single source to generate valuable insights for business decision-making.

Get in touch to know how our healthcare data analytics solutions can help you increase patient satisfaction and loyalty.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The solutions offered helped the client to outline the cost and average selling prices across their service lines. Also, the healthcare company was able to anticipate the future behavior of the customers and accordingly segment them based on their importance. Additionally, with Quantzig's healthcare data analytics solution, they were able to offer personalized services to the customers, which further helped them to calculate risks. Furthermore, the client was able to boost profit margins by more than 5%.

Quantzig's healthcare data analytics solutions can help companies to visualize their patient engagement rates in real-time through customized dashboards. Request free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Quantzig's data analytics solutionshelped the healthcare industry client to:

Increase profit margins by more than 5%

Outline the global cost and average selling prices

Request free proposal to gain in-depth insights into our portfolio of healthcare analytics solutions.

Quantzig's data analytics solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the preferences of target audiences

Offering personalized services to customers

Request a free demo now to know how our healthcare data analytics solutions can help you improve patient engagement rates.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005011/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us