Atlas Mara: ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Publication of Annual Report and Accounts

TORTOLA / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2019 / Atlas Mara Limited (LSE:ATMA)("Atlas Mara" or the "Company" and, including its subsidiaries, the "Group"), the sub-Sahara African financial services group, announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018.

The Company advises that copies of the above document will be available at the National Storage Mechanism shortly. Copies are also available on the Company's website www.atlasmara.com.

Contact Details

Investors

Kojo Dufu, +1 212 883 4330

Media

Anthony Silverman, +44 (0)7818 036 579

About Atlas Mara

Atlas Mara Limited (LON: ATMA) is a financial services institution founded by Bob Diamond and listed on the London Stock Exchange. With a presence in seven sub-Saharan countries, Atlas Mara aims to be a positive disruptive force in the markets in which we operate by leveraging technology to provide innovative and differentiated product offerings, deliver excellent customer service and accelerate financial inclusion. For more information, visit www.atlasmara.com

