Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 21 August to 29 August 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 and 14 August 2019.
Name of the Issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated
Weighted
Market
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-21
FR0000130213
26 748
19,5129
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-22
FR0000130213
27 970
19,5341
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-23
FR0000130213
49 982
19,4826
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-26
FR0000130213
48 724
19,3829
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-27
FR0000130213
50 000
19,3041
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-28
FR0000130213
48 605
19,4268
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-08-29
FR0000130213
25 719
19,5569
XPAR
Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.
LAGARDÈRE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
