Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 21 August to 29 August 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 and 14 August 2019.

Name of the Issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated

volume per

day

(number of

shares) Weighted

average

price per

day Market

(MIC Code) LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-21 FR0000130213 26 748 19,5129 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-22 FR0000130213 27 970 19,5341 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-23 FR0000130213 49 982 19,4826 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-26 FR0000130213 48 724 19,3829 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-27 FR0000130213 50 000 19,3041 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-28 FR0000130213 48 605 19,4268 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-29 FR0000130213 25 719 19,5569 XPAR

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005239/en/

Contacts:

Lagardère SCA