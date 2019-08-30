A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the release of their latest salesforce analytics engagement for a leading manufacturer.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading manufacturing company to deliver high quality, innovate and reliable products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005254/en/

Quantzig is well-known for helping its clients for over 15 years with its salesforce analytics solutions. Our salesforce analytics solutions help businesses to translate data into actionable insights. Also, our portfolio of salesforce analytics solutions helps companies in the manufacturing industry to identify key sales metrics that would help them improve the organization's overall sales performance.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading manufacturing company, wanted to deliver high quality, innovative and reliable products. Also, they were looking to leverage an analytical approach to reduce their operational costs and improve productivity.

This case study explains how we helped the manufacturing client with our salesforce analytics solutions to gain a comprehensive view of their customers' buying behavior and make effective changes in their sales strategy to boost sales.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The solutions offered helped the client to improve productivity, per capita sales volume and boost sales by 53%. Also, by leveraging customized salesforce analytics dashboard, the client was able to chart progress rates of their salesforce, comprehend sales metrics, and develop visually rich reports to fuel their salesforce analytics strategy.

Quantzig's salesforce analytics solutionshelped the client to:

Boost sales by 53%

Gain a comprehensive view of their customers' buying behavior

Quantzig's salesforce analytics solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Determining potential factors affecting sales

Developing visually rich reports to fuel salesforce analytics strategy

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

